BJP MP Laxman Slams Vadra's Comments on Pahalgam Attack

BJP MP Dr. K Laxman rebuked Robert Vadra's responses to the Pahalgam attack, deeming them divisive and condemnable. He criticized Vadra for not supporting national unity against terrorism and challenged Congress to address security concerns and political accountability. Laxman emphasized Kashmir's progress post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 21:55 IST
BJP MP Dr K Laxman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Dr. K Laxman has denounced businessman Robert Vadra for his recent statements regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Laxman described Vadra's remarks as shocking and divisive, countering the broader call for unity against terrorism by raising questions that Laxman termed as deeply condemnable.

In his sharp critique, Laxman questioned Congress's failure to hold Pakistan accountable or acknowledge intelligence failures, labeling Vadra's stance as politically motivated and detrimental to national interests. He directly called on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to take responsibility for Vadra's comments.

Highlighting progress achieved in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, Laxman pointed out development and employment improvements in the region. Vadra, in contrast, had noted a 'communal divide' contributing to terrorism, a claim Laxman rebuffed by emphasizing the national integration that has followed Article 370's repeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

