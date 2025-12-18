Left Menu

Security and Preparedness: A Strategic Review in South Kashmir

Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma assessed the security and operational readiness of forces in South Kashmir. He praised the troops for their professionalism and dedication. Lt Gen Sharma was informed about the intelligence framework and coordinated response mechanisms crucial to maintaining readiness in a challenging security environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:57 IST
Security and Preparedness: A Strategic Review in South Kashmir
Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma assessed the security scenario and the operational preparedness of the forces in the challenging South Kashmir region.

According to a post on X by the Northern Command, Lt Gen Sharma expressed admiration for the troops' professionalism, resolve, and dedication towards achieving operational excellence.

The Northern Command disclosed that Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the joint intelligence framework and refined operational procedures, which are critical to maintaining security readiness in such an environment.

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025