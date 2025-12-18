Security and Preparedness: A Strategic Review in South Kashmir

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma assessed the security scenario and the operational preparedness of the forces in the challenging South Kashmir region.

According to a post on X by the Northern Command, Lt Gen Sharma expressed admiration for the troops' professionalism, resolve, and dedication towards achieving operational excellence.

The Northern Command disclosed that Lt Gen Sharma was briefed on the joint intelligence framework and refined operational procedures, which are critical to maintaining security readiness in such an environment.