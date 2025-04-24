Trump Claims Influence Over Putin on Ukraine Strikes
Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin will heed his call to halt attacks on Ukraine. Trump conveyed this message via Truth Social and reiterated his belief during a press event with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere.
During a recent press event in Washington, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin will heed his appeal to cease military strikes on Ukraine.
Trump urged Putin to halt the attacks in a Truth Social post and reaffirmed his position when questioned by reporters.
Responding to a query while accompanied by Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere at the White House, Trump simply stated, "Yes," when asked if he believed Putin would listen to his plea.
