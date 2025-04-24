Kaneria Accuses Pakistan PM of Shielding Terrorists, Lauds Modi's Strong Stand
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of harboring terrorists and praised Indian PM Narendra Modi for his strong anti-terrorism stance. Kaneria's comments followed a deadly attack in Pahalgam, with Modi vowing to pursue terrorists globally.
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria has publicly accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of providing shelter and support to terrorists. He criticized Sharif's silence following the Pahalgam attack, expressing concern over Pakistan's apparent involvement.
In a social media post, Kaneria noted that Pakistan's Foreign Office expressed concern, yet Sharif remained silent, which Kaneria interprets as indicative of Pakistan's complicit role.
Praising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kaneria lauded his rare English speech, where Modi vowed to relentlessly pursue terrorists and emphasized India's resilient spirit against terrorism.
