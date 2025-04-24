Left Menu

Ranjit Patra Re-Appointed as Odisha Youth Congress President

Ranjit Patra has been re-appointed as the president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress. The announcement came from Indian Youth Congress president, Uday Bhanu Chib. Alongside Patra, new appointments were made to strengthen the team, including working presidents, vice presidents, and legal cell chairman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:44 IST
Ranjit Patra Re-Appointed as Odisha Youth Congress President
  • Country:
  • India

Ranjit Patra has been re-appointed as the president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress, confirming his leadership role in the state's youth political arena. The announcement was made by Indian Youth Congress president, Uday Bhanu Chib.

In addition to Patra's re-appointment, Krushna Chandra Mohanty and Ganesh Kumar Saho have been named as state working presidents. The organizational changes extend further with appointments of Rukmani Mangaraj and Narayan Bari as vice presidents.

The Youth Congress is focusing on structural enhancement, as evidenced by the appointment of Pradeep Kumar Sahu as state legal cell chairman, and the naming of 28 general secretaries and nine state secretaries. The new team is expected to fortify the party under prominent leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025