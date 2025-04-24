Ranjit Patra Re-Appointed as Odisha Youth Congress President

Ranjit Patra has been re-appointed as the president of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress, confirming his leadership role in the state's youth political arena. The announcement was made by Indian Youth Congress president, Uday Bhanu Chib.

In addition to Patra's re-appointment, Krushna Chandra Mohanty and Ganesh Kumar Saho have been named as state working presidents. The organizational changes extend further with appointments of Rukmani Mangaraj and Narayan Bari as vice presidents.

The Youth Congress is focusing on structural enhancement, as evidenced by the appointment of Pradeep Kumar Sahu as state legal cell chairman, and the naming of 28 general secretaries and nine state secretaries. The new team is expected to fortify the party under prominent leaders such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)