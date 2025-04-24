Left Menu

United Front Against Terror: Political Unity Amid Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the deadly Pahalgam attack, Indian opposition parties, including BJD and DMK, have rallied behind the central government, pledging support for robust action against terrorism. The attack, resulting in 26 fatalities, has led India to enforce stringent diplomatic measures against Pakistan over its terrorism links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:53 IST
United Front Against Terror: Political Unity Amid Pahalgam Attack
BJD MP Sasmit Patra (top), DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (left bottom) and Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, opposition leaders, including those from the BJD, have rallied in support of the central government, advocating for swift justice against the perpetrators. BJD MP Sasmit Patra emphasized the necessity of decisive government action.

During an all-party meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, political unity was evident. DMK's Tiruchi Siva expressed strong condemnation of the attack and pledged unwavering support for government measures against terrorism. The consensus reached underscored the opposition's full cooperation with the government's efforts.

Additionally, IUML's Haris Beeran reiterated solidarity with the government and urged a strong response to sustain India's social fabric. In response, India took stringent actions against Pakistan, including suspending diplomatic services and visas, as part of broader measures to tackle cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025