United Front Against Terror: Political Unity Amid Pahalgam Attack

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, opposition leaders, including those from the BJD, have rallied in support of the central government, advocating for swift justice against the perpetrators. BJD MP Sasmit Patra emphasized the necessity of decisive government action.

During an all-party meeting, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, political unity was evident. DMK's Tiruchi Siva expressed strong condemnation of the attack and pledged unwavering support for government measures against terrorism. The consensus reached underscored the opposition's full cooperation with the government's efforts.

Additionally, IUML's Haris Beeran reiterated solidarity with the government and urged a strong response to sustain India's social fabric. In response, India took stringent actions against Pakistan, including suspending diplomatic services and visas, as part of broader measures to tackle cross-border terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)