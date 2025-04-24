Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and India After Pahalgam Attack
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, briefed diplomats on the situation after the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing Islamabad's commitment to peace, criticizing India's misinformation, and responding with suspensions of bilateral agreements. This includes halting the Simla Agreement and diplomatic ties with India due to escalating tensions after the deadly attack.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's Foreign Secretary, Amna Baloch, informed envoys in Islamabad about actions taken after the Pahalgam attack, following discussions in the National Security Committee meeting. She criticized India for spreading false information against Pakistan, asserting that such behavior hinders regional peace and stability.
Baloch reiterated Pakistan's complete rejection of terrorism and warned against any escalation efforts by India. Islamabad announced the suspension of the Simla Agreement and other bilateral deals, cessation of trade, airspace closure to Indian airlines, and warned against any misuse of the Indus Water Treaty as an act of war.
Additionally, the Wagah border was closed, SAARC visas for Indians were cancelled, and Indian military advisers were asked to depart. These measures echoed India's actions, which came post the Pahalgam terror attack claimed by the Resistance Front, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.
