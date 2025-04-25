Record Mass Expulsion of Migrants at Algerian-Niger Border

Algerian authorities have expelled more than 1,800 migrants to the Nigerien border, marking a record deportation, reported by the Niger-based migrant rights group Alarmphone Sahara on Thursday.

According to Abdou Aziz Chehou, the group's national coordinator, the migrants were apprehended in various Algerian cities and then bused to a remote desert area known as "Point Zero." The deportation coincided with rising tensions between Algeria and neighboring countries, all currently governed by military juntas following recent coups.

This mass expulsion has added to the over 4,000 migrants already arriving in Niger's border town of Assamaka this month. Despite the increase in expulsions, officials from both Algeria and Niger have remained silent on the issue.

