Honoring Heroes: Anzac Day's Legacy Lives On

Anzac Day, observed on April 25th, honors Australian and New Zealand military members who served in conflicts, notably the Gallipoli campaign during World War One. Large commemorations occurred in both countries, with services overseas in significant wartime locations. Leaders paused political activities to pay tribute to these heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 10:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of people in Australia and New Zealand joined gatherings on Anzac Day, a public holiday dedicated to military service members who have fought and died in wartime. Initially, Anzac Day highlighted the two nations' roles in a tragic World War One campaign at Gallipoli Peninsula, Turkey, marked by significant casualties.

Services to honor all Australian and New Zealand troops who have served were widespread, including a major event at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. This year, the event saw more than 26,000 attendees, with additional gatherings occurring across other major cities, such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Internationally, Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula continued to draw memorial visitors, alongside locations in France, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, and Malaysia. Political leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his opponent Peter Dutton, paused their agendas to honor the more than 103,000 Australians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

