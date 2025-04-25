Honoring Heroes: Anzac Day's Legacy Lives On

Thousands of people in Australia and New Zealand joined gatherings on Anzac Day, a public holiday dedicated to military service members who have fought and died in wartime. Initially, Anzac Day highlighted the two nations' roles in a tragic World War One campaign at Gallipoli Peninsula, Turkey, marked by significant casualties.

Services to honor all Australian and New Zealand troops who have served were widespread, including a major event at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. This year, the event saw more than 26,000 attendees, with additional gatherings occurring across other major cities, such as Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth.

Internationally, Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula continued to draw memorial visitors, alongside locations in France, Thailand, Papua New Guinea, and Malaysia. Political leaders, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his opponent Peter Dutton, paused their agendas to honor the more than 103,000 Australians who made the ultimate sacrifice.

