Unity in Adversity: Governors Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kerala and Goa Governors, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and P S Sreedharan Pillai, decry the Pahalgam terror attack as a 'murder of humanity.' They urge the nation to unify against extremism, honoring the 26 victims. The attack exacerbates tensions, challenging recent governmental efforts in Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has described the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir as a 'murder of humanity,' emphasizing the need for national unity.

Speaking alongside his counterpart from Goa, P S Sreedharan Pillai, Arlekar stressed that despite criticisms of potential security lapses from various quarters, including political parties like Congress and CPI(M), the nation must present a united front.

Both Governors paid tribute to N Ramachandran, a victim from Edappally, Kerala, highlighting the ongoing threat terrorism poses to India's security and the necessity for a robust response from the people and the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

