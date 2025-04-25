Unity in Adversity: Governors Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has described the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir as a 'murder of humanity,' emphasizing the need for national unity.

Speaking alongside his counterpart from Goa, P S Sreedharan Pillai, Arlekar stressed that despite criticisms of potential security lapses from various quarters, including political parties like Congress and CPI(M), the nation must present a united front.

Both Governors paid tribute to N Ramachandran, a victim from Edappally, Kerala, highlighting the ongoing threat terrorism poses to India's security and the necessity for a robust response from the people and the government.

