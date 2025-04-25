Unity in Adversity: Governors Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack
Kerala and Goa Governors, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and P S Sreedharan Pillai, decry the Pahalgam terror attack as a 'murder of humanity.' They urge the nation to unify against extremism, honoring the 26 victims. The attack exacerbates tensions, challenging recent governmental efforts in Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has described the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir as a 'murder of humanity,' emphasizing the need for national unity.
Speaking alongside his counterpart from Goa, P S Sreedharan Pillai, Arlekar stressed that despite criticisms of potential security lapses from various quarters, including political parties like Congress and CPI(M), the nation must present a united front.
Both Governors paid tribute to N Ramachandran, a victim from Edappally, Kerala, highlighting the ongoing threat terrorism poses to India's security and the necessity for a robust response from the people and the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)