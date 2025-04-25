Left Menu

Poland's Judicial Reform: A New Path to EU Compliance

The Polish government has presented a new judicial reform proposal to EU legal experts to reverse previous changes, aiming to recover EU funds withheld due to contested modifications under the Law and Justice party. As elections approach, the reform's acceptance is critical for Poland’s relations with the EU.

Warsaw | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:55 IST
The Polish administration has taken a decisive step by sending a proposed judicial reform to experts in the European Union. This move aims to reverse alterations made by prior governments that resulted in significant EU fines, as they were deemed to undermine judicial independence.

As the presidential election looms next month, the move signals a shift in strategy, with Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition pushing forward. Currently leading in opinion polls, Tusk's ally aims to restore EU relations strained by judicial reforms under the Law and Justice (PiS) party.

The proposed reforms seek to address the appointment and discipline of judges, contentious points that led to billions of euros in EU funds being withheld from Poland. With Poland incurring over 320 million euros in fines, the resolution of this issue is crucial for mending ties with the EU.

