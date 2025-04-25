Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar Comments
The Supreme Court criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The bench highlighted that even historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi used respectful language with the British. Despite rebuking Gandhi's comments, the court has paused criminal proceedings initiated against him.
The Supreme Court has come down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reprimanding him for his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra.
During the proceedings, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan underscored the importance of respecting freedom fighters, pointing out that even Mahatma Gandhi used respectful terminology in his communications with British officials.
Despite the censure, the Supreme Court decided to stay the criminal proceedings against Gandhi, while reminding him to be cautious in making statements that could be deemed as disrespectful to historical figures.
