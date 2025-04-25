Supreme Court Rebukes Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar Comments

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, reprimanding him for his remarks on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a rally in Maharashtra.

During the proceedings, a bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Manmohan underscored the importance of respecting freedom fighters, pointing out that even Mahatma Gandhi used respectful terminology in his communications with British officials.

Despite the censure, the Supreme Court decided to stay the criminal proceedings against Gandhi, while reminding him to be cautious in making statements that could be deemed as disrespectful to historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)