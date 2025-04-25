Left Menu

U.S. Immigration Crackdown Sparks Fear Among Legal Migrants

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian immigrants like Taras Atamanchuk and Polina Hlova face uncertainty in the United States as the Trump administration halts renewals of work permits and rolls back humanitarian programs introduced by Biden. This immigration crackdown has led to widespread fear and legal challenges.

Updated: 25-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 15:34 IST
The Trump administration's tightened immigration policies have left Ukrainian immigrants, who fled to the United States seeking refuge, in a state of uncertainty. Taras Atamanchuk, now residing in Texas, struggles to renew a two-year work permit after arriving with his family through Biden's parole program for Ukrainian refugees.

Legal immigrants, including those like Polina Hlova, face anxiety as work permits are revoked despite having entered and worked lawfully in the U.S. In a controversial move, the administration is implementing stringent measures, causing stress among families and disrupting lives. This has sparked criticism and debates around Trump's immigration tactics.

The crackdown extends beyond Ukrainians, affecting international students and other migrants, prompting legal battles nationwide. Reports indicate increased arrests, revoked visas, and uncertainty among students, as the administration focuses on deporting individuals lacking asylum or legal status.

