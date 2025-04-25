U.S. Immigration Crackdown Sparks Fear Among Legal Migrants

The Trump administration's tightened immigration policies have left Ukrainian immigrants, who fled to the United States seeking refuge, in a state of uncertainty. Taras Atamanchuk, now residing in Texas, struggles to renew a two-year work permit after arriving with his family through Biden's parole program for Ukrainian refugees.

Legal immigrants, including those like Polina Hlova, face anxiety as work permits are revoked despite having entered and worked lawfully in the U.S. In a controversial move, the administration is implementing stringent measures, causing stress among families and disrupting lives. This has sparked criticism and debates around Trump's immigration tactics.

The crackdown extends beyond Ukrainians, affecting international students and other migrants, prompting legal battles nationwide. Reports indicate increased arrests, revoked visas, and uncertainty among students, as the administration focuses on deporting individuals lacking asylum or legal status.

