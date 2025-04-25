Maharashtra Alliance Holds Firm Amidst Pahalgam Crisis
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule dismissed speculations of discord between ruling Mahayuti allies over the return of state residents from Kashmir after a terror attack. State leaders, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Minister Girish Mahajan, coordinated relief efforts, while Bawankule emphasized unity and non-politicization of the situation.
Maharashtra BJP chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, dismissed reports of competition among ruling Mahayuti allies for credit regarding the safe return of individuals to the state following the Pahalgam terror attack.
In response to reports about BJP and Shiv Sena operating separately for relief efforts, Bawankule affirmed there is no discord between the parties. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan traveled to Srinagar to expedite the return of Maharashtra's residents. Efforts ensured the arrival of 184 stranded tourists in Mumbai via special flights, while Bawankule emphasized non-politicization of relief activities.
Additionally, Bawankule mentioned Rahul Gandhi's visit to Srinagar, urging political unity for national strength. On development fronts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis secured central government approval for housing projects, aiming to construct 30 lakh houses in Maharashtra within two years.
