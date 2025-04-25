Shahnawaz Hussain's Fiery Rebuke: Indus Water Treaty Suspension Looms Over Pakistan

In a stern denunciation, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has launched a verbal salvo against Pakistan, stating that the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty could devastate Pakistan by turning it into an arid wasteland. Hussain's comments followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 casualties, which he claimed intended to undermine tourism in Kashmir. He emphasized India's resolve to combat terrorism with unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that Pakistan would face severe repercussions.

During an all-party meeting, various political factions unitedly condemned the Pahalgam attack and expressed solidarity with the government's counterterrorism measures. Hussain accused Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir of orchestrating acts of violence and emphasized the need for a decisive response. The opposition, represented by Rahul Gandhi, pledged full support for the government's action against cross-border terrorism.

The Central government is taking robust steps by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and enhancing security measures, including deploying the Indian Army on high alert. The decision, endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to pressurize Pakistan to cease its backing of terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)