Left Menu

Shahnawaz Hussain's Fiery Rebuke: Indus Water Treaty Suspension Looms Over Pakistan

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain criticizes Pakistan for fostering terrorism and warns of dire consequences from suspending the Indus Water Treaty, predicting a water crisis and regional geopolitical tension. Hussain underlines India's unity against terrorism under PM Modi's leadership following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 17:19 IST
Shahnawaz Hussain's Fiery Rebuke: Indus Water Treaty Suspension Looms Over Pakistan
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stern denunciation, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has launched a verbal salvo against Pakistan, stating that the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty could devastate Pakistan by turning it into an arid wasteland. Hussain's comments followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 casualties, which he claimed intended to undermine tourism in Kashmir. He emphasized India's resolve to combat terrorism with unity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that Pakistan would face severe repercussions.

During an all-party meeting, various political factions unitedly condemned the Pahalgam attack and expressed solidarity with the government's counterterrorism measures. Hussain accused Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and General Munir of orchestrating acts of violence and emphasized the need for a decisive response. The opposition, represented by Rahul Gandhi, pledged full support for the government's action against cross-border terrorism.

The Central government is taking robust steps by suspending the Indus Water Treaty and enhancing security measures, including deploying the Indian Army on high alert. The decision, endorsed by the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Modi and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to pressurize Pakistan to cease its backing of terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT merge to revolutionize urban mobility with real-time smart traffic optimization

AI drives better ESG outcomes through efficiency and supply chain innovation

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025