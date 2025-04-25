Biden's Farewell to Pope Francis
Former U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden plan to attend Pope Francis's funeral. A lifelong Catholic, Biden had met Pope Francis several times and awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January, just before leaving the White House.
Former U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to attend Pope Francis's funeral this Saturday, as announced by Biden's spokesperson Kelly Scully. This marks a significant moment for Biden, a lifelong Catholic who had developed a close rapport with the pontiff over several meetings.
In a gesture demonstrating his deep respect and admiration, President Biden awarded Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier in January. The honor was significant, symbolizing high recognition and acknowledgment of the pope's influence and contribution.
This event unfolds as Biden concludes his tenure as president, marking a poignant farewell to both the leader of the Catholic Church and his own chapter as Democratic leader in the White House.
