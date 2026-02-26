U.S. President Trump May Visit Ireland for Irish Open Golf Tournament

President Donald Trump is considering a visit to Ireland in September, coinciding with the Irish Open golf tournament hosted at his family-owned course on the west coast. U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh, shared this potential event during a Chamber of Commerce event in Dublin.

The Irish Open is scheduled from September 10-13 at Trump's golf resort in Doonbeg, which he purchased in 2014. This potential visit marks a continuation of Trump's engagement with Ireland, following his last official visit in 2019.

In related diplomatic activity, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is set to meet with Trump in Washington next month, as part of the annual St. Patrick's Day discussions between the two nations.

