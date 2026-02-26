U.S. President Trump May Visit Ireland for Irish Open Golf Tournament
President Donald Trump may visit Ireland in September for the Irish Open golf tournament at his family-owned course. The U.S. Ambassador to Ireland indicated a potential visit. The Irish Open will take place in Doonbeg, and a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is planned in Washington.
- Country:
- Ireland
President Donald Trump is considering a visit to Ireland in September, coinciding with the Irish Open golf tournament hosted at his family-owned course on the west coast. U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, Edward Walsh, shared this potential event during a Chamber of Commerce event in Dublin.
The Irish Open is scheduled from September 10-13 at Trump's golf resort in Doonbeg, which he purchased in 2014. This potential visit marks a continuation of Trump's engagement with Ireland, following his last official visit in 2019.
In related diplomatic activity, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin is set to meet with Trump in Washington next month, as part of the annual St. Patrick's Day discussions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny
Charles Kushner: The Unconventional U.S. Ambassador Ruffling France's Feathers
Diplomatic Tensions: France Summons U.S. Ambassador Over Activist's Death Controversy
Leo Brent Bozell III: New U.S. Ambassador Takes Charge in South Africa
U.S. Ambassador Advocates for F-35 Jets in Portugal: A Strategic Defense Move