Protest March Against Pahalgam Attack Sparks Nationalistic Fervor

Right-wing Hindu organizations conducted a protest march on Friday in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 deaths. The demonstration was spearheaded by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

The protestors, chanting anti-Pakistan slogans, marched from Shankar Ashram to Chandracharya Chowk, where they set aflame effigies symbolizing Pakistan and terrorism. VHP district president Balram Kapoor lauded the Indian government's strong leadership and called for exposing and handing over 'jihadi elements' to authorities.

Bajrang Dal's Saurabh Chauhan advocated for decisive action against individuals with pro-Pakistani mindsets. The group's district convener Amit Multania urged military retaliation to avenge Pahalgam and prevent further acts of terrorism, while VHP's Deepak Talian demanded the destruction of terrorist bases in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)