Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Legacy and A Historic Funeral in Rome
As thousands gather in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral, mourners pay tribute to the pontiff known for reforming the Church and his unique charm. The historic event in St. Peter's Basilica marks the end of a 12-year papacy that brought significant changes to the Catholic Church, unmatched by Francis' predecessors.
Tens of thousands of mourners thronged St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, the last day to pay their final respects to Pope Francis before his funeral. Long lines of people slowly funneled through the basilica, culminating at the central altar, where Francis' coffin lay in repose.
Since the solemn procession on Wednesday, approximately 150,000 pilgrims from around the globe bid farewell to the 88-year-old pope. His 12-year papacy, marked by attempts at reform and modernization, drew both admiration and opposition.
Saturday's funeral will draw high-profile delegations, including U.S. President Donald Trump, with heightened security measures in place across Rome. The pope's final resting place will be in Santa Maria Maggiore, a departure from tradition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
