Left Menu

Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Legacy and A Historic Funeral in Rome

As thousands gather in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral, mourners pay tribute to the pontiff known for reforming the Church and his unique charm. The historic event in St. Peter's Basilica marks the end of a 12-year papacy that brought significant changes to the Catholic Church, unmatched by Francis' predecessors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:05 IST
Final Farewell: Pope Francis' Legacy and A Historic Funeral in Rome
Pope Francis

Tens of thousands of mourners thronged St. Peter's Basilica on Friday, the last day to pay their final respects to Pope Francis before his funeral. Long lines of people slowly funneled through the basilica, culminating at the central altar, where Francis' coffin lay in repose.

Since the solemn procession on Wednesday, approximately 150,000 pilgrims from around the globe bid farewell to the 88-year-old pope. His 12-year papacy, marked by attempts at reform and modernization, drew both admiration and opposition.

Saturday's funeral will draw high-profile delegations, including U.S. President Donald Trump, with heightened security measures in place across Rome. The pope's final resting place will be in Santa Maria Maggiore, a departure from tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025