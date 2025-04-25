Community Unites Against Terror: A Call for Action
After a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Muslim communities in Madhya Pradesh protested demanding strict action against Pakistan. Protests occurred in cities like Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda, with slogans, placards, and effigies. Community leaders called for strong government measures and expressed solidarity and condolences.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of the deadly terror attack at the tourist hub of Pahalgam in Kashmir, members of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh took to the streets in a show of unity and defiance. Following Friday prayers, protests erupted across cities like Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda as demonstrators, clad in black armbands, chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded stern action from the government.
The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of at least 26 people, primarily tourists from various Indian states. In Bhopal, protestors held placards with messages championing India and condemning Pakistan, as effigies of terrorism were set ablaze. Community members, including women and children, highlighted the atrocity as a violation against humanity, urging the Indian government to adopt robust responses.
Meanwhile, in Sagar city, a shutdown organized by trade organizations further demonstrated public outrage. The call for a bandh garnered widespread support, as shops and fuel stations remained closed for several hours. As the nation mourns, community leaders express solidarity, demanding accountability and a final end to the scourge of terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amendments in Waqf Law not targetting Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Kochi.
Khan Criticizes Waqf Amendment: 'Harassment Towards Muslim Community'
Jammu Erupts in Anti-Pakistan Protests Over Pahalgam Terror Attack
Protests Erupt in Madhya Pradesh as Muslim Community Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack
Unified Protest: Muslim Community Condemns Terrorism in Madhya Pradesh