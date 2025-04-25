Left Menu

Community Unites Against Terror: A Call for Action

After a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Muslim communities in Madhya Pradesh protested demanding strict action against Pakistan. Protests occurred in cities like Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda, with slogans, placards, and effigies. Community leaders called for strong government measures and expressed solidarity and condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the deadly terror attack at the tourist hub of Pahalgam in Kashmir, members of the Muslim community in Madhya Pradesh took to the streets in a show of unity and defiance. Following Friday prayers, protests erupted across cities like Bhopal, Khargone, and Harda as demonstrators, clad in black armbands, chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and demanded stern action from the government.

The Pahalgam attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of at least 26 people, primarily tourists from various Indian states. In Bhopal, protestors held placards with messages championing India and condemning Pakistan, as effigies of terrorism were set ablaze. Community members, including women and children, highlighted the atrocity as a violation against humanity, urging the Indian government to adopt robust responses.

Meanwhile, in Sagar city, a shutdown organized by trade organizations further demonstrated public outrage. The call for a bandh garnered widespread support, as shops and fuel stations remained closed for several hours. As the nation mourns, community leaders express solidarity, demanding accountability and a final end to the scourge of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

