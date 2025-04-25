U.S. in Talks for New Trade Arrangements
The U.S. Trade Representative is in active discussions with Japan and other nations regarding possible new reciprocal trade agreements. These talks aim to potentially lower or eliminate the existing 10% tariffs. The final decision will rest with President Donald Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:59 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Trade Representative's office is actively engaging with Japan and other countries in negotiations aimed at establishing new reciprocal trade agreements that may reduce or eliminate the existing 10% tariffs currently in place.
An emailed statement from a USTR spokesperson described these discussions as substantial and technical. However, President Donald Trump will make the final decision on whether to adopt any alternative arrangements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. and Vietnam Commence Trade Talks Amid Halted Tariffs
Australia Rejects China Proposal Amid Trade Tensions with U.S.
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
New Zealand and Australia Rally Allies for Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil
Trade Talks and Tariffs: A Global Shift