Left Menu

U.S. in Talks for New Trade Arrangements

The U.S. Trade Representative is in active discussions with Japan and other nations regarding possible new reciprocal trade agreements. These talks aim to potentially lower or eliminate the existing 10% tariffs. The final decision will rest with President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:59 IST
U.S. in Talks for New Trade Arrangements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative's office is actively engaging with Japan and other countries in negotiations aimed at establishing new reciprocal trade agreements that may reduce or eliminate the existing 10% tariffs currently in place.

An emailed statement from a USTR spokesperson described these discussions as substantial and technical. However, President Donald Trump will make the final decision on whether to adopt any alternative arrangements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sideloaded child monitoring apps flagged for stalkerware tactics and data risks

Why legal safeguards alone can’t tame AI’s role in climate crisis

Bias in AI credit scoring systems widespread

AI is better than experts at detecting medical image manipulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025