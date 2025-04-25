Kashmir Stands United Against Tragedy: A Call for Compassion and Unity

In a poignant gathering at the historic Jama Masjid, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called for a two-minute silence to mourn recent tourist killings in Pahalgam, describing the terror attack as "beyond belief" and "totally unacceptable."

Returning to lead the Friday congregational prayers after a four-week hiatus, the Mirwaiz urged the government to allow him to visit the injured from the April 22 attack. He passionately condemned the killings and highlighted the unity of Kashmiris in expressing solidarity with the victims' families.

The Mirwaiz praised the local population's hospitality in helping tourists post-attack. Criticizing certain media outlets for fueling hatred, he appealed for protection for Kashmiris nation-wide and denounced his curtailment under house arrest, which he called a collective grievance for the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)