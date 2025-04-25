Left Menu

IMF Nations Tackle Trade Tensions and Global Uncertainties

IMF member countries expressed concerns over rising trade tensions impacting global growth. They emphasized commitment to the IMF for economic stability and backed adjusting quota systems to better reflect nations' economic standings. The IMF sees the current global economic situation as fraught with uncertainty and market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:13 IST
IMF Nations Tackle Trade Tensions and Global Uncertainties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

IMF member countries have raised alarms about escalating trade tensions, warning these issues are undermining growth and amplifying uncertainty, according to statements released Friday. The organization remains pivotal for member nations, assisting them in steering through economic turbulence.

Amidst these challenges, the IMF's steering committee confirmed its ongoing foreign exchange commitments and endorsed a revision of the quota system, aiming for a representation that mirrors current economic standings more accurately.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee highlighted that the global economy stands at a critical crossroads. The rapid increase in trade tensions has brought about heightened instability, risking economic growth and financial steadiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025