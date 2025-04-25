IMF Nations Tackle Trade Tensions and Global Uncertainties

IMF member countries have raised alarms about escalating trade tensions, warning these issues are undermining growth and amplifying uncertainty, according to statements released Friday. The organization remains pivotal for member nations, assisting them in steering through economic turbulence.

Amidst these challenges, the IMF's steering committee confirmed its ongoing foreign exchange commitments and endorsed a revision of the quota system, aiming for a representation that mirrors current economic standings more accurately.

The International Monetary and Financial Committee highlighted that the global economy stands at a critical crossroads. The rapid increase in trade tensions has brought about heightened instability, risking economic growth and financial steadiness.

