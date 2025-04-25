Moscow and Washington Narrow Differences in Constructive Talks

Moscow and Washington have successfully bridged differences over the Ukraine peace deal and other international matters following a three-hour discussion with US special envoy Steve Whitkoff, according to a top Kremlin aide.

During the fourth round of negotiations, Whitkoff met with President Vladimir Putin, who was accompanied by Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov and foreign investments chief Kiril Dmitreyev.

The talks, described as constructive and useful by Ushakov, also broached the possibility of direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Both nations agreed to sustain their dialogue in the "most active mode" as reported by local media.

