Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Terror Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken decisive action, intensifying security operations and implementing strategic measures to curb resources to Pakistan, including halting the flow of water into the neighboring country.

This move aligns with directives instructing state leaders to ensure all undocumented Pakistani nationals depart from India promptly, enhancing national security protocols.

The global community is closely monitoring the situation as tensions increase between the two nations, underscored by exchanges of cross-border fire and responses from international leaders voicing support for India's counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)