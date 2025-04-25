Left Menu

Tensions Rise After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, India responds strategically by halting water flow to Pakistan and evicting Pakistani nationals. As tensions escalate, security operations continue. The event garners international attention, with powerful responses from global entities, highlighting growing regional tension.

Updated: 25-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken decisive action, intensifying security operations and implementing strategic measures to curb resources to Pakistan, including halting the flow of water into the neighboring country.

This move aligns with directives instructing state leaders to ensure all undocumented Pakistani nationals depart from India promptly, enhancing national security protocols.

The global community is closely monitoring the situation as tensions increase between the two nations, underscored by exchanges of cross-border fire and responses from international leaders voicing support for India's counter-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

