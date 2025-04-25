Jamshedpur Candle March: A Stand Against Terrorism

In a move to protest against terrorism, the Congress organized a candle march in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. The march, spearheaded by Dharmendra Sonkar, executive president of the East Singhbhum District Congress Committee, aimed to denounce the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

The procession, consisting of hundreds of party activists, mourned the victims and expressed firm support for their families, with Sonkar condemning the attack and emphasizing the urgency of bringing perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, DCC vice-president Bablu Jha stressed the importance of national unity in countering terrorism, aiming to broadcast a resolute message of solidarity against such violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)