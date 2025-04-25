Left Menu

Jamshedpur Candle March: A Stand Against Terrorism

The Congress in Jamshedpur organized a candle march led by Dharmendra Sonkar to protest the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 dead. The march denounced the violence, offered condolences, and aimed to show solidarity with victims' families while condemning terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:22 IST
Jamshedpur Candle March: A Stand Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to protest against terrorism, the Congress organized a candle march in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. The march, spearheaded by Dharmendra Sonkar, executive president of the East Singhbhum District Congress Committee, aimed to denounce the recent Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives.

The procession, consisting of hundreds of party activists, mourned the victims and expressed firm support for their families, with Sonkar condemning the attack and emphasizing the urgency of bringing perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, DCC vice-president Bablu Jha stressed the importance of national unity in countering terrorism, aiming to broadcast a resolute message of solidarity against such violent acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025