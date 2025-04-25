Left Menu

Global Financial Stability at Risk Amid US-China Trade Tensions

Amidst US-China trade tensions, China's central bank governor criticized the US for destabilizing global finance through tariff abuse. Pan Gongsheng called for increased policy coordination and trade liberalization. China signals potential thawing in trade frictions but maintains a firm stance on economic policies and exchange rate management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:41 IST
Global Financial Stability at Risk Amid US-China Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pointed critique, the governor of China's central bank, Pan Gongsheng, has accused the United States of jeopardizing global financial stability through its 'recent abuse' of tariffs. Speaking at the close of the International Monetary Fund's steering committee meeting, Pan's comments reflect growing unease over the protracted trade war between the two largest economies.

The US's tariff measures have not only violated international rights but have also disrupted the global economic framework, Pan underscored. He emphasized the need for collective efforts to reinforce policy coordination and push forward trade liberalization to counteract recent financial market volatility and its threat to emerging markets.

China has responded by exempting several US imports from high tariffs, hinting at a possible thaw in relations despite US President Donald Trump's claims of ongoing negotiations. In line with domestic and international economic shifts, China's central bank will adjust its reserve requirements and policy rates, aiming to ensure market stability and affordable financing for the real economy, Pan stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025