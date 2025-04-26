Left Menu

Tensions Rise Between Pakistan and India: Following Pahalgam Attack

For the second day, Pakistan briefed diplomats on rising tensions with India after the Pahalgam attack. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 26. In response, both nations took reciprocal measures like closing borders and revoking visas, further escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:16 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

On Friday, for the second consecutive day, Pakistan briefed Islamabad-based foreign diplomats about the escalating tension with India following the Pahalgam attack.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch addressed Heads of Mission and diplomats, presenting key points from the National Security Committee meeting, and firmly rejected India's allegations linking Pakistan to the attack, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The Pahalgam attack, claimed by the Resistance Front, a group associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, killed 26 people, marking it the deadliest since Pulwama in 2019. In reaction, escalated measures were taken by both nations, including border closures and visa cancellations, further worsening diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

