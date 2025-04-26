Tensions Rise in Jaipur Following BJP Protest Over Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, tensions have escalated in Jaipur as BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya and others staged a protest outside Jama Masjid in Johari Bazar, leading to their booking by police.

Jaipur law enforcement officials have assured the public that the situation remains under control with forces deployed to maintain order, according to Station House Officer Uday Singh of Muhana Police Station. The protest sparked a stern response from Congress MLA Tikaram Jully, who urged the Rajasthan government to restrain their MLAs to prevent further escalation.

In response to the attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in 26 deaths, the Indian government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. This decision was made during a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, concerns for safety have arisen among Kashmiri students across India, amid reports of threats and targeted violence following the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)