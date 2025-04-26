Left Menu

Political Leaders Unite in Pune to Console Families of Pahalgam Victims

J P Nadda, BJP president and Union minister, visits Pune to meet families of Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis, the leaders aim to offer solace following the tragedy that claimed 26 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:04 IST
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda is in Pune to meet with the families affected by the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Scheduled events include meetings with the families of victims Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote.

Nadda, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis, aims to offer condolences and support. The attack, which tragically claimed 26 lives in Kashmir, primarily affected tourists, including the families of Jagdale and Ganbote. Their meetings are scheduled in the Karve Nagar and Kondhwa areas of Pune.

In a solemn gesture, Nadda visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganapati temple, asserting that India will respond firmly to the perpetrators of the attack. Addressing a Rojgar Mela event, he reiterated the tragedy's impact and his commitment to the grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

