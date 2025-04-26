Delhi Sets Deadline Amid Visa Suspension For Pakistani Nationals
With India's recent suspension of visa services to Pakistani citizens post-Pahalgam attack, Delhi has ordered Pakistani nationals on expired visas to leave by April 29. Home Minister Sood calls for public cooperation in identifying and reporting overstayers, underscoring national security concerns and civic responsibilities.
- Country:
- India
In response to the Indian government's suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam attack, Delhi's administration has announced a departure deadline between April 26 and 29 for affected individuals.
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has called on the public to assist in identifying any Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas. He emphasized the importance of this action for national security and civic duty.
The Ministry has stated that, except for Long Term Visas and Diplomatic Visas, all valid visas are now revoked, and no new visas will be issued. Authorities are coordinating efforts for the deportation of any overstayers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Controversial Deportation of Activist Mahmoud Khalil: A Clash of Free Speech and Policy
Supreme Court Orders Error Correction in Deportation Case of Salvadoran Man
Trump Administration's New Measures to Encourage Self-Deportation
Deportation Dilemma: Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Fate Hangs in Balance
Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil Faces U.S. Deportation Amid Free Speech Concerns