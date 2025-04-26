Delhi Sets Deadline Amid Visa Suspension For Pakistani Nationals

In response to the Indian government's suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam attack, Delhi's administration has announced a departure deadline between April 26 and 29 for affected individuals.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has called on the public to assist in identifying any Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas. He emphasized the importance of this action for national security and civic duty.

The Ministry has stated that, except for Long Term Visas and Diplomatic Visas, all valid visas are now revoked, and no new visas will be issued. Authorities are coordinating efforts for the deportation of any overstayers.

