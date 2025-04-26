Left Menu

Delhi Sets Deadline Amid Visa Suspension For Pakistani Nationals

With India's recent suspension of visa services to Pakistani citizens post-Pahalgam attack, Delhi has ordered Pakistani nationals on expired visas to leave by April 29. Home Minister Sood calls for public cooperation in identifying and reporting overstayers, underscoring national security concerns and civic responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:15 IST
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the Indian government's suspension of visa services for Pakistani nationals following the Pahalgam attack, Delhi's administration has announced a departure deadline between April 26 and 29 for affected individuals.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has called on the public to assist in identifying any Pakistani nationals overstaying their visas. He emphasized the importance of this action for national security and civic duty.

The Ministry has stated that, except for Long Term Visas and Diplomatic Visas, all valid visas are now revoked, and no new visas will be issued. Authorities are coordinating efforts for the deportation of any overstayers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

