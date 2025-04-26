Left Menu

Shiromani Akali Dal's Open Doors: Sukhbir Singh Badal's Welcome to Returnees

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal urges rebel members to return to strengthen the party. Speaking in Ludhiana, he appealed to voters for support in the upcoming by-election, highlighting issues like gangster culture and drug problems, and promised to protect Punjabi interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:20 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
In a recent address, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal invited former rebel members back to the party, provided they return with genuine intentions. His comments came during a campaign event for the by-election in Ludhiana West, a seat left vacant by the late AAP MLA, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi.

Badal emphasized the need to combat the prevailing gangster culture and drug menace, promising voters that the SAD remains committed to safeguarding the rights of Punjabis. With prominent rival candidates announced by AAP and Congress, he called for unity to secure a better future for the state.

Critiquing the governance by AAP and Congress, Badal claimed their tenure led to a decline in state safety and standards. He urged voters to support SAD in the by-election, laying the groundwork for a stronger political comeback in the 2027 state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

