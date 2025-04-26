Left Menu

Diplomatic Standoff: US-Iran Nuclear Negotiations Conclude

The third round of negotiations between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's advancing nuclear program has concluded. An anonymous source close to US mediator Steve Witkoff confirmed the talks, which mirrored previous discussions in Muscat and Rome, as reported by Iranian state television.

The third round of talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program has ended without a breakthrough, as a source revealed to The Associated Press. These discussions are pivotal due to Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear capabilities.

The source, who is closely associated with US mediator Steve Witkoff, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the discussions. These closed-door talks are seen as crucial in diplomatic circles.

Iranian state television also acknowledged the conclusion of this round, marking a similar pattern to earlier discussions in Muscat and Rome. The talks are part of ongoing international efforts to address concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions.

