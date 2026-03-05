Left Menu

Land Allotment Relief for Dharavi Fire Victims

The Maharashtra government has decided to provide land to 436 Dharavi slum dwellers affected by a 1999 fire. This move, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, offers relief 27 years later by allotting 11,659 square meters of land in Deonar for housing. An IT park is also planned in Kolhapur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Maharashtra government has decided to allocate land to 436 slum dwellers from Dharavi, victims of a devastating fire that occurred in 1999. This decision was reached at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, marking an end to the prolonged wait for relief.

The approved proposal, presented by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, involves the allotment of 11,659 square meters of government land in the Deonar area. Those affected, affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi SRA Cooperative Housing Society, will now have a chance to rebuild their homes following the tragedy.

Adding to the developmental agenda, the state cabinet has also sanctioned 34.36 hectares of land in Kolhapur's Shenda Park for an IT park. This initiative aims to boost the local economy and create job opportunities, marking a forward-thinking approach in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

