India Unites Against Terror: A Nation's Stand Against Pahalgam Attack

In a strong statement, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir denounced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, labeling it as an assault on humanity. Speaking to ANI, Mir highlighted the premeditated nature of the attack, where terrorists separated men and women before identifying and killing men based on their religion. He described this as a clear agenda targeting not only humanity and the spirit of Kashmiriyat but also the livelihoods of Kashmiris. Mir called for nationwide unity to counter this malicious agenda, emphasizing the unprecedented solidarity against terrorism seen across India at this time.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, expressed firm support for the government's decisive actions in response to the attack. Speaking to ANI, Seth stated that all retaliatory measures are warranted and stressed the commitment to avenging every act of violence suffered by the victims' families. He asserted that the terrorists would not escape justice. Seth also pointed out that both India and its global allies, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stand united against terrorism.

The attack, which unfolded at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulted in the tragic loss of 25 Indian lives and one Nepali tourist, marking it as one of the deadliest incidents since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The central government has vowed severe punishment for those responsible and has gained bipartisan support for potential actions against the perpetrators. In a significant diplomatic move, the government announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, alongside the closure of the integrated Attari Check Post. Additionally, the revocation of Pakistani citizens' visas, barring long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, has been put in effect from April 27.

