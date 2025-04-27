Left Menu

Kurdish Voices Demand Democratic Rights in Post-Assad Syria

Syrian Kurdish groups assert their demand for ethnic rights in a democratic state after the fall of Bashar Assad. Meeting in Qamishli, they call for constitutional guarantees and decentralization while emphasizing human and women's rights. These discussions involve regional Kurdish groups aiming for equal citizenship and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Qamishli | Updated: 27-04-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:25 IST
Kurdish Voices Demand Democratic Rights in Post-Assad Syria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Representatives of Syria's Kurdish groups have called for a democratic state that recognizes the ethnic rights of Kurds following the fall of Bashar Assad. The demand was made during a meeting of 400 Kurdish representatives in Qamishli.

The assembly aims to solidify the position of Kurdish groups after the fall of Assad, who had marginalized Kurds for 54 years by denying them citizenship and labeling them as Arabs. With Assad's fall in early December, Kurds seek to retain the cultural autonomy achieved during Syria's civil war.

The final statement at the meeting, attended by groups including the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Democratic Union Party, emphasized a 'fair and comprehensive' resolution to the Kurdish issue within a 'democratic and decentralized' Syria, advocating constitutional guarantees for Kurds, and adherence to international human rights laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025