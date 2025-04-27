Kurdish Voices Demand Democratic Rights in Post-Assad Syria

Representatives of Syria's Kurdish groups have called for a democratic state that recognizes the ethnic rights of Kurds following the fall of Bashar Assad. The demand was made during a meeting of 400 Kurdish representatives in Qamishli.

The assembly aims to solidify the position of Kurdish groups after the fall of Assad, who had marginalized Kurds for 54 years by denying them citizenship and labeling them as Arabs. With Assad's fall in early December, Kurds seek to retain the cultural autonomy achieved during Syria's civil war.

The final statement at the meeting, attended by groups including the Syrian Democratic Forces and the Democratic Union Party, emphasized a 'fair and comprehensive' resolution to the Kurdish issue within a 'democratic and decentralized' Syria, advocating constitutional guarantees for Kurds, and adherence to international human rights laws.

