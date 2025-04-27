Left Menu

Partition's Unresolved Legacy: Mani Shankar Aiyar's Reflection

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar discusses the enduring impact of India's Partition, questioning whether unresolved Partition issues are linked to recent tragedies. He highlights integration challenges faced by India's Muslim community and reflects on whether they feel accepted within the nation's fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has suggested that unresolved issues stemming from the Partition of India may be connected to the recent tragedy in Pahalgam. Speaking at a book release event, Aiyar questioned whether India's Muslim community feels genuinely accepted and integrated into the broader national identity.

Aiyar revisited historical perspectives, noting the differing value systems and national visions of figures like Gandhi, Nehru, and Jinnah. He pointed out that the consequences of Partition continue to impact India, as evidenced by tensions and incidents like the one in Pahalgam, where 26 individuals, mainly tourists, were killed by terrorists.

Reflecting on the historical and ongoing questions about Muslim identity in India, Aiyar pondered whether the community is perceived as an integral part of the nation. He challenged the audience to consider whether India's identity is truly diverse or if it is constrained by a singular, religious dimension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

