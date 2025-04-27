Global Headlines: Pope's Legacy, Young Voters, and Diplomatic Dialogues

In Buenos Aires, citizens gathered to honor Pope Francis with a symbolic embrace at an open-air mass. The former archbishop of Buenos Aires is remembered for his dedication to advocating for the poor, as large crowds reflected on his historic papacy.

Canadian politics see a shift as young voters show support for the Conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre. Amidst a backdrop of Canadian country music, Poilievre rallied for change, appealing to a new generation of Canadians.

In other news, twelve Nigerien soldiers face a tragic fate in a jihadist attack. Meanwhile, Iran and the U.S. cautiously continue nuclear talks, seeking resolution amid escalating tensions. A devastating chemical explosion in Bandar Abbas raises concerns as negotiations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)