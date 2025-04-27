Left Menu

Iran and India's United Front Against Terrorism

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and called for regional cooperation against terrorism. He highlighted Iran's regard for India and its leaders. Discussing economic ties, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of Chabahar Port and invited India's Prime Minister Modi to Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 27-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 09:32 IST
Iran and India's United Front Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a move to address regional security, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam during a call with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing the necessity of regional cooperation to combat terrorism, Pezeshkian branded the attacks as 'inhumane acts' and called for unity among regional states.

The president praised the legacy of Indian leaders like Gandhi and Nehru and expressed hopes that this spirit of peace will continue to shape India's international relations. He also discussed the tragic Pahalgam attack, executed by The Resistance Front, an ally of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which claimed 26 lives.

Pezeshkian and Modi further explored avenues to boost Iran-India economic ties, underscoring the strategic potential of Chabahar Port. Modi reciprocated by acknowledging Iran's peace efforts and expressed readiness to assist Iran post the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025