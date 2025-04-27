Iran and India's United Front Against Terrorism
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and called for regional cooperation against terrorism. He highlighted Iran's regard for India and its leaders. Discussing economic ties, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of Chabahar Port and invited India's Prime Minister Modi to Iran.
In a move to address regional security, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam during a call with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Emphasizing the necessity of regional cooperation to combat terrorism, Pezeshkian branded the attacks as 'inhumane acts' and called for unity among regional states.
The president praised the legacy of Indian leaders like Gandhi and Nehru and expressed hopes that this spirit of peace will continue to shape India's international relations. He also discussed the tragic Pahalgam attack, executed by The Resistance Front, an ally of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which claimed 26 lives.
Pezeshkian and Modi further explored avenues to boost Iran-India economic ties, underscoring the strategic potential of Chabahar Port. Modi reciprocated by acknowledging Iran's peace efforts and expressed readiness to assist Iran post the Shahid Rajaee Port explosion. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regional stability and collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
