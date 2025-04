Elon Musk's Waning Popularity in Washington's Power Circles

Elon Musk, celebrated for his monumental achievements in the tech and business world, is witnessing a dip in his public image due to his recent political maneuvers. A poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Centre reveals that only 33% of U.S. adults view him favorably, a sharp decline from December's figures.

Musk, who became a figurehead for President Donald Trump's initiative to streamline the federal government, faces backlash for wielding substantial power in Washington. His approach, perceived as too corporate, has resulted in substantial layoffs and departmental overhauls, causing concern among the public about his true intentions and influence.

The entrepreneur's shift towards conservative politics mirrors his declining popularity, with significant partisan divides emerging. While Republicans largely support his actions, Democrats and independents view them critically, raising questions about the sustainability of his political strategy.

