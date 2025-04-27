Left Menu

Germany's Defense Head Opposes Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Plan

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius advises Ukraine against accepting U.S. President Trump's offer to cede territory for a ceasefire with Russia, dubbing it a 'capitulation.' He emphasized that Ukraine could have secured similar terms a year ago, questioning the proposal's value.

Berlin | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:56 IST
Germany's Defense Head Opposes Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Plan
Boris Pistorius, the German Defense Minister, expressed strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine. Trump's plan suggests that Ukraine cede significant territory to achieve a ceasefire with Russia, a notion Pistorius equates to 'capitulation'.

Pistorius made these remarks on a German public broadcaster ARD, emphasizing that Kyiv understands it might have to let go of some land for a meaningful and good-faith ceasefire agreement.

However, Pistorius believes Ukraine should reject Trump's proposal as the terms offered could have been obtained a year ago without added benefits, affirming his stance likely as part of the new German coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

