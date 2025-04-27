Germany's Defense Head Opposes Trump's Ukraine Ceasefire Plan
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius advises Ukraine against accepting U.S. President Trump's offer to cede territory for a ceasefire with Russia, dubbing it a 'capitulation.' He emphasized that Ukraine could have secured similar terms a year ago, questioning the proposal's value.
- Country:
- Germany
Boris Pistorius, the German Defense Minister, expressed strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine. Trump's plan suggests that Ukraine cede significant territory to achieve a ceasefire with Russia, a notion Pistorius equates to 'capitulation'.
Pistorius made these remarks on a German public broadcaster ARD, emphasizing that Kyiv understands it might have to let go of some land for a meaningful and good-faith ceasefire agreement.
However, Pistorius believes Ukraine should reject Trump's proposal as the terms offered could have been obtained a year ago without added benefits, affirming his stance likely as part of the new German coalition government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Estonian Navy Seizes Russia-bound Oil Tanker from EU Sanctions List
Maharashtra Embarks on Nuclear Path with Russia's ROSATOM
Ukrainian Air Defence Triumphs Over Russian Drone Attack
Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Russia Discuss Ceasefire and Energy Cooperation
Trump's Ceasefire Strategy: A Controversial Proposal