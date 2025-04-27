Tragedy in Ales: A Nation Reacts to Mosque Attack

A shocking act of violence unfolded in southern France, where a man was stabbed to death during prayer at a mosque. This incident, caught on video and shared on Snapchat, prompted national outrage and was immediately condemned by French politicians.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his solidarity with the victim's family and the broader Muslim community, vowing that racism and religious hatred have no place in France. He made these remarks on social media platform X, while Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau visited the site of the incident, meeting with local religious leaders.

Authorities revealed that the suspect harbored anti-Muslim sentiments and has yet to be apprehended. These events have spurred a commemorative march and a demonstration against Islamophobia, amid ongoing discussions about the challenges facing France's Muslim population and calls for greater protection of Muslim places of worship.

(With inputs from agencies.)