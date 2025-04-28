Odisha Congress Honors Madhusudhan Das on 177th Birth Anniversary

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee paid homage to Madhusudhan Das, the architect of Odisha's identity, highlighting his immense contributions to the state. April 28 marked his 177th birth anniversary, celebrated for catalyzing Odisha's social and industrial development and shaping the Odia language as a symbol of cultural identity.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das emphasized the unparalleled legacy left by Madhusudhan Das. He noted, 'Madhu Babu was pivotal in awakening the Oriya community, promoting development and prosperity with an untiring spirit that's remembered and revered today.'

Commenting on current societal challenges, the Congress President underscored that Odisha faces issues including the mistreatment of women, disregard for farmers, and exploitation of resources by capitalists. He called for a renewed awakening in the spirit of Madhu Babu to address these pressing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)