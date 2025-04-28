Left Menu

Odisha Congress Honors Madhusudhan Das on 177th Birth Anniversary

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee commemorated Madhusudhan Das, acknowledging his contribution to Odisha's establishment and growth. April 28 marked his 177th birth anniversary, celebrated for his pivotal role in social and industrial advancement and as a symbol of Odia identity and cultural renaissance.

Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das emphasized the unparalleled legacy left by Madhusudhan Das. He noted, 'Madhu Babu was pivotal in awakening the Oriya community, promoting development and prosperity with an untiring spirit that's remembered and revered today.'

Commenting on current societal challenges, the Congress President underscored that Odisha faces issues including the mistreatment of women, disregard for farmers, and exploitation of resources by capitalists. He called for a renewed awakening in the spirit of Madhu Babu to address these pressing concerns.

