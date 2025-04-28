Media Scrutiny Shadows Diddy's Legal Battle

Sean "Diddy" Combs' upcoming criminal trial for sex trafficking has captivated public attention, largely due to intense media coverage. The mogul, known for elevating hip-hop and his impressive career, now faces significant legal challenges.

Jury selection commences with hundreds called to the federal court in New York, tasked with forming an impartial group amid heightened publicity. The process will include anonymous juror selection to ensure their safety and impartiality in this high-profile case.

Combs, pleading not guilty, maintains that all described acts were consensual, despite public narratives suggesting otherwise. Defense strategies focus on selecting jurors untainted by media portrayals, especially given the coverage's potential impact on public perceptions of guilt.

