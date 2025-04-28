Catastrophic Blast at Iran's Shahid Rajaei Port: 46 Dead
A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port resulted in at least 46 deaths, with over 1,000 injuries reported. Two days later, the resulting fire is still burning. Investigations suggest the explosion might be linked to a chemical shipment of ammonium perchlorate intended for missile production.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
A devastating explosion at one of Iran's principal ports, Shahid Rajaei, claimed the lives of 46 individuals, according to official reports issued Monday by Iranian state television. The tragedy unfolded near the city of Bandar Abbas and has left the nation searching for answers amid ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.
The blast, which occurred Saturday, also inflicted injuries on over 1,000 people. Despite the severity of the incident, local authorities have yet to offer a definitive explanation. However, it is speculated that the explosion might be linked to a shipment of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used in missile fuel, brought in from China earlier this year.
Moreover, private security firm Ambrey highlighted that Iran had plans to use this chemical to restock its missile supplies. The Iranian military has since denied these claims. Comparisons have been drawn to the 2020 Beirut port explosion given the presence of reddish smoke, a potential indicator of chemical involvement in the catastrophe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tehran and Washington: New Era of Nuclear Negotiations Begins
Nuclear Negotiations on a Global Stage: Rome's Role in Iran-US Talks
Diplomatic Maneuvers: Iran's Tilt Towards Moscow Amidst Nuclear Negotiations
Nuclear Negotiations on the Move: Iran-US Talks Head to Rome
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations: Iran-US Talks at Crucial Juncture