Left Menu

Catastrophic Blast at Iran's Shahid Rajaei Port: 46 Dead

A massive explosion at Iran's Shahid Rajaei port resulted in at least 46 deaths, with over 1,000 injuries reported. Two days later, the resulting fire is still burning. Investigations suggest the explosion might be linked to a chemical shipment of ammonium perchlorate intended for missile production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:08 IST
Catastrophic Blast at Iran's Shahid Rajaei Port: 46 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A devastating explosion at one of Iran's principal ports, Shahid Rajaei, claimed the lives of 46 individuals, according to official reports issued Monday by Iranian state television. The tragedy unfolded near the city of Bandar Abbas and has left the nation searching for answers amid ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.

The blast, which occurred Saturday, also inflicted injuries on over 1,000 people. Despite the severity of the incident, local authorities have yet to offer a definitive explanation. However, it is speculated that the explosion might be linked to a shipment of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used in missile fuel, brought in from China earlier this year.

Moreover, private security firm Ambrey highlighted that Iran had plans to use this chemical to restock its missile supplies. The Iranian military has since denied these claims. Comparisons have been drawn to the 2020 Beirut port explosion given the presence of reddish smoke, a potential indicator of chemical involvement in the catastrophe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025