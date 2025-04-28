Catastrophic Blast at Iran's Shahid Rajaei Port: 46 Dead

A devastating explosion at one of Iran's principal ports, Shahid Rajaei, claimed the lives of 46 individuals, according to official reports issued Monday by Iranian state television. The tragedy unfolded near the city of Bandar Abbas and has left the nation searching for answers amid ongoing U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations.

The blast, which occurred Saturday, also inflicted injuries on over 1,000 people. Despite the severity of the incident, local authorities have yet to offer a definitive explanation. However, it is speculated that the explosion might be linked to a shipment of ammonium perchlorate, a chemical used in missile fuel, brought in from China earlier this year.

Moreover, private security firm Ambrey highlighted that Iran had plans to use this chemical to restock its missile supplies. The Iranian military has since denied these claims. Comparisons have been drawn to the 2020 Beirut port explosion given the presence of reddish smoke, a potential indicator of chemical involvement in the catastrophe.

