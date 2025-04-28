Uproar in UP: Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Attack on SP MP Amid Cast Violence

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has strongly criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, citing an alleged assault on party MP Ramji Lal Suman as part of a campaign to intimidate backward classes, Dalits, and minorities.

Yadav revealed that Suman's convoy faced aggression from Karni Sena activists at a toll booth near Aligarh. The attack is believed to have been prompted by Suman's planned visit to a Bulandshahr village to protest against reported atrocities on Dalits, including a fatal vehicle incident involving a Mahindra Thar.

Acknowledging the ongoing threat posed by such actions, Yadav urged the state government to cease the alleged misuse of symbols of power. Karni Sena officials have accepted responsibility for the confrontation, claiming it was an attempt to confront Suman over local issues.

