Himachal Minister Calls for Tough Action After Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including many tourists, Vikramaditya Singh, the Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh, has urged the Union Government to take decisive action. Singh stressed that combating terrorism transcends politics and is integral to India's internal security.

Speaking to ANI, Singh emphasized bipartisan unity on the matter, noting that both the Congress and Opposition parties support the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed concerns about intelligence failures and called for a thorough investigation, while acknowledging the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) involvement in the probe.

Singh also highlighted the role of Pakistan in the attack and called for stronger diplomatic measures. He welcomed recent government actions such as suspending discussions on the Indus Waters Treaty and cancelling visas but insisted on sending a tougher message to Pakistan. He called for international cooperation against terrorism, noting the global impact of such incidents.

Internally, Singh assured that security measures within Himachal Pradesh are being reviewed and strengthened, particularly in border districts. He criticized the BJP leadership for political events during a time of mourning and clarified the handling of a statue project for the late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)