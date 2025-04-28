The Aftermath of Pope Francis' Passing: A New Chapter for the Catholic Church

In the wake of Pope Francis' death at 88, the Roman Catholic Church enters a crucial period of mourning and transition. The funeral not only honored the late pope but also initiated a nine-day period of mourning.

The College of Cardinals assumes interim control, managing the Church's affairs as much of the central administration pauses. During this interregnum, the conclave will convene on May 7 in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, tasking cardinals under the age of 80 with electing a new pope. Achieving this requires a two-thirds plus one majority, potentially leading to multiple voting rounds.

The public awaits the iconic smoke signals from the chapel's chimney, white denoting a successful election and black indicating an inconclusive vote. Once elected, the new pope is introduced with the proclamation 'Habemus Papam' and offers his first blessing to the gathered masses in St. Peter's Square.

