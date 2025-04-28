Global Events Unfold: From South Korean Wildfires to North Korean Troop Deployments

A wildfire in South Korea's Daegu city forced the evacuation of over 1,200 residents, sparking highway closures as dry and windy conditions fueled the blaze across 50 hectares in two hours, authorities reported.

In northeastern Nigeria, at least 22 individuals fell victim to suspected Islamist militants in two violent attacks, highlighting the ongoing insurgency driven by Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province.

Meanwhile, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team is seeking impartial jurors amid significant media attention on allegations of sexual misconduct, as his trial on sex trafficking charges nears.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a three-day May ceasefire to mark the 80th WWII Victory Day. The suspension of hostilities will accompany elaborate celebrations attended by global leaders, including China's Xi Jinping.

Canadian elections witnessed a surge in nationalist sentiment as U.S. tariffs and speculative annexation by President Trump became a central campaign issue, boosting support for newcomer Mark Carney.

North Korea confirmed deploying troops to support Russia in Ukraine, a move reaffirming diplomatic ties between the isolated nations as they combat Ukrainian forces in Kursk.

Israel's blockade on Gaza Aid faces scrutiny in World Court hearings, with accusations of international law violations amid severe shortages affecting 2.3 million residents.

Tensions on the India-Pakistan border escalate with ongoing fire exchanges following the Kashmir tourist attack, with India alleging Pakistani involvement.

A massive power outage disrupted daily life across Spain and Portugal, igniting grid restoration efforts amid speculations of a potential cyberattack.

Germany's Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has announced key cabinet appointments, with utility executive Katherina Reiche as economy minister, solidifying the new coalition government with the SPD.

