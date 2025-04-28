Left Menu

A New Dawn: ABVP's Resurgence in JNUSU Elections

After nearly a decade, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad celebrates a significant victory in JNUSU elections. Vaibhav Meena wins the Joint Secretary position, marking their first central panel win since 2015. This victory is labeled as a new dawn of nationalism, challenging Leftist dominance in JNU politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:26 IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced a significant victory in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, describing it as a 'new dawn of nationalism' on campus. This victory, secured by Vaibhav Meena, marks the end of a near-decade-long drought for the RSS-affiliated group.

Vaibhav Meena clinched the role of Joint Secretary by a narrow margin of 85 votes over AISA's Naresh Kumar, garnering a total of 1,518 votes. This win signifies ABVP's first central panel victory since the 2015-16 academic year, mounting a formidable challenge to the historically dominant Leftist parties at JNU.

The ABVP's triumph extends beyond the Joint Secretary position, as they secured 24 out of 46 councillor seats. The elections, with around 70% voter turnout, signal shifting political dynamics, heralding a rise in ABVP's influence and a challenge to the traditional Left stronghold on campus.

